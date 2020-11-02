City of Elmira soon to begin leaf collection starting Monday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews will begin leaf pick-up for residents in the city of Elmira.

Bulk pick-up begins Monday, November 2.

City residents can rake leaves into the area between curb and sidewalk for pick-up by crews. Areas without sidewalks should rake leaves as close to the curb or street as possible. For areas without lawns between curb and sidewalk, rake the leaves to the curb line, but not in the street.

In all cases, leave room for safe and convenient pedestrian travel.

City officials encourage NOT TO rake leaves into the street. Piles in the streets create safety hazards for children and motorists. Leaves piled in the street impede drainage and block stormwater flow.

There will be 2-3 city crews consisting of a leaf pusher and loader to pick up the leaves and 2-3 dump trucks per crew.

Leaf pick-up will occur along every street at least twice, ending approximately December 11.

COMPOST PROGRAM:

This program is designed to reduce bulk leaf pick-up costs.

The Chemung County compost facility is located on Blostein Blvd. off Chemung Street.

Any City resident can drop off leaves at the facility at no cost.

Hours: Tues & Thurs 9 am – 5 pm

Wed & Fri 9am – 3pm

Sat 8 am – 1 pm

Commercial contractor’s leaves cannot be dropped at the facility, as space is limited.

Residents can pick up prepared mulch for free.