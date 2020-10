CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- According to the City of Elmira all City parks will remain closed for all sporting events for the remainder of 2020.

The Mark Twain Golf Course will remain open for the remainder of the season.

All of these regulations are striclty based off of the recent rise in the positive COVID-19 cases across Chemung County.

This is a developing story and 18 News will bring you more information as it becomes available to us.