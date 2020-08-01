Classic Car Show at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- With summer fun being limited due to the pandemic, volunteers at Eldridge Park came together to give the community something to do.

Eldridge Park is pleased to announce the return of Doc Possum and his show of classic 50’ and 60’s songs, The night is being sponsored by Vintage Chevrolet Club of America.

Cars will be on display as well as performances from Doc Possum, until 8 pm. Everyone with a classic car is welcome to participate in the car show. Upon arrival, event staff will escort cars to spots for display.



Food Specials will include,



$1 Hot Dog

$2 Strawberry Shortcake

$3 Pulled Pork Sandwich



Event organizers ask that you please utilize face masks and social distancing measures.