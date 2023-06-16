ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first lines of a new story are being written at the former Star-Gazette building on Baldwin Street in downtown Elmira. It starts with taking care of landscaping that hasn’t been done since the newspaper moved out in 2015. The owner tells 18 News cleanup is also underway inside the building. The owner is also conducting a market survey to determine the best use for the property. A decision on a plan is expected in late July.

“The owner of the building is very familiar with buildings with those types of issues,” said Mark Margeson, Chairman of the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency. “So, they’re very familiar with that. I believe there are some things possibly working with it, but nothing has really been on the drawing board at all…”

“Not even if it’s going to be commercial or residential?” asked 18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina.

“Not at all, not at all” said Margeson.

“Did I hear correctly that the environmental issues you mentioned may be related to the fact they printed the papers in there and the ink may have seeped into the ground, or something like that, or is that wrong?” asked Dubina.

“I don’t know if there’s major seeping into the ground, but there are some environmental issues that have to be handled. I’m not aware of all of them. I’m not aware of the complexity of it, but there’s potentially some issues” said Margeson.

The new owner tells 18 News the building is going through a three-phase assessment that includes an environmental review.

Star-Gazette printing press in the 1950’s

In a statement, the Vice President of Southern Tier Economic Growth told 18 News:

“STEG has identified the former Star Gazette building as a targeted anchor for redevelopment. There’s a growing demand for more food, retail, entertainment, support services, and downtown housing options in Elmira. It’s a great opportunity to develop an entire city block and we’re hoping to collaborate with the new owner as they move forward with their plan.

Jill Koski

Vice President, Southern Tier Economic Growth”

The Star-Gazette, founded as the weekly Elmira Gazette in 1828, became the first newspaper of Gannett, the parent company of USA Today. The paper moved into its Baldwin Street location in 1911. After 104 years, the paper moved out in 2015.

In 2019, a brewery showed interest in buying the property but passed.

In 2020, Gannett sold the property for $215,000. The new owner at the time said he would turn the building into a studio and gallery space for artists, but the plan never materialized.

In November of 2022, the current owner bought the building for $190,000.

Star-Gazette Newsroom, 1975

Front of Star-Gazette building, 1980

Rear of Star-Gazette building, 1975

Star-Gazette 150th birthday celebration, August 1978