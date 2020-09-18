Clemens Center cancels all 2020 events due to COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Coronavirus pandemic canceled events for places in the summer months, and now it’s stopping production for the Clemens Center in downtown Elmira.

Karen Cromer, the executive director of the Clemens Center, said they are canceling all events for the remainder of the year.

They also posted a statement on the center’s Facebook page website.

Currently, our stage is quiet in 2020, but behind the scenes, we are busy planning for when we once again can present the world-class touring broadway and programs you have come to expect. Clemens Center, Downtown Elmira, N.Y

The Clemens Center has been closed since mid-march by order of the governor, and because they are considered a high-risk, indoor venue, they are not yet allowed to reopen.