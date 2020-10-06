Clemens Center Square construction update

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Clemens Center Square project’s initial planning was started back in 2017. Ground broke earlier this summer, and finally, a finish line is in sight.

18 News spoke with the co-owner of the site Shaun Marks, who thinks this multi-purpose outdoor space is going to help bring the community together and create economic opportunities for the area.

“You look at any other municipality in the general area… Ithaca, you know the Commons, Corning, you know Center Way Square. There’s an identity, there’s a center point that the community comes to, has festivals, concerts, outdoor farmers markets, and we’ve kind of been lacking some of those things. And so, I think that this is really going to be something that ties the community together and really a rallying point for future economic development here downtown.”

Marks shared his excitement about seeing the vision come to fruition, even when many doubted his plans saying, “a lot of people didn’t see the vision. It was pretty hard to kind of see how far this area would come. But it’s here now and it’s really exciting for us. So, the idea here is to have a multi-use outdoor venue that the community can kind of…come to and enjoy each other, enjoy music, enjoy outdoor space, especially in light of coronavirus and social distancing.”

If you’ve been wondering what the structure being built in the space is, the answer is a stage. The space will be used for a broad range of activities and will be inclusive to everyone.

Marks tells 18 news that concrete will be poured to create the sidewalks as early Wednesday, and they are looking at Halloween to be a finish date for the outdoor space.