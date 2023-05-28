(WETM) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign is underway across the country.

The goal of “Click It or Ticket” is to remind drivers and passengers of motor vehicles to buckle their seatbelts. This campaign started on May 22 and will end on June 4. For the duration of the campaign, there will be an increase in law enforcement on roads around the U.S.

Anyone not wearing a seat belt during this campaign and the rest of the year will receive a ticket; this includes passengers. If the passenger is under 16, the driver will receive a ticket. It’s important to note that seat belt laws changed in New York State within the past few years. As of November 2020, passengers over the age of 16 must wear a seatbelt in the backseat. Pennsylvania does not require adults to wear seatbelts in the backseat, but it’s recommended that they do for safety reasons.

“Seat belts save lives. If you know someone who doesn’t wear their seat belt, please ask them to consider changing their habit,” said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll. “Losing a loved one in a crash because they weren’t buckled can truly devastate a family. A seat belt is your best protection in a crash, but you have to ‘click it!’”

According to PennDOT, there were 11,955 crashes where at least one person wasn’t wearing a seatbelt in Pennsylvania in 2022. These crashes resulted in 354 fatalities. PennDOT estimates that 301 of the people killed could have survived if they had been wearing a seatbelt.

This trend of fatalities increasing for people not wearing seatbelts isn’t unique to Pennsylvania. According to the New York Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, about 33% of front-seat passengers killed on roadways in New York State weren’t wearing seatbelts. This number rises to 37% when backseat passengers are included.

It isn’t enough just to buckle a seatbelt; seatbelts must be worn properly to be effective. The lap portion of a seatbelt needs to be placed across your hips and shouldn’t be placed across your stomach. The shoulder belt should be placed across the middle of your chest and away from your neck. The shoulder belt should never be tucked behind your back or under your arm.