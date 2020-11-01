Clocks go back 1-hour for “Daylight Saving time”

(WETM) – Starting at 2:00 am, it’s time to set the clocks back 1-hour and gain a little bit more sleep.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 1, and begins Sunday, March 8.

The purpose for the clocks to go back an hour is for everyone to make better use of natural daylight during the fall and winter months.

An old saying to remember which way to set their clocks, people often use the expression “Spring forward, fall back.”

According to the Almanac, c written in 1784, is the earliest known proposal to “save” daylight. It was whimsical in tone, advocating laws to compel citizens to rise at the crack of dawn to save the expense of candlelight.

According to Fire Department officials, this is also a reminder to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.