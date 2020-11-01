Clocks go back 1-hour for “Daylight Saving time”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Starting at 2:00 am, it’s time to set the clocks back 1-hour and gain a little bit more sleep.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 1, and begins Sunday, March 8.

The purpose for the clocks to go back an hour is for everyone to make better use of natural daylight during the fall and winter months.

An old saying to remember which way to set their clocks, people often use the expression “Spring forward, fall back.”

According to the Almanac, c written in 1784, is the earliest known proposal to “save” daylight. It was whimsical in tone, advocating laws to compel citizens to rise at the crack of dawn to save the expense of candlelight.

According to Fire Department officials, this is also a reminder to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now