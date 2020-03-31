CNN anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with coronavirus

Breaking News
Chemung County confirms 15 cases of COVID-19
NEW YORK — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the network confirmed on Tuesday.

“I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he is currently quarantined in his basement. He will continue to anchor his 9 p.m. news show from his home.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united,” Cuomo said.

According to CNN, Cuomo was last at CNN’s office in New York on Friday. This is the third case of coronavirus linked to CNN’s New York offices.

Story is developing…

