Roller coasters are getting taller, faster, and newer every year. Hersheypark is introducing its hybrid coaster Wildcat's Revenge later this year. It may look like it can be unsafe. But, in fact, coasters are some of the safest machines in the world.

So, how safe are these machines? To understand how they work, you need to know some of the parts that make up a roller coaster.

So, how safe are these machines? To understand how they work, you need to know some of the parts that make up a roller coaster.

Lift Hill

There are two ways a coaster gets its energy. One way is a chain lift, the other some sort of launch. The chain lift is the most traditional way to get a coaster moving. It involves are large metal chain that hooks underneath the cars of a coaster train, and gets pulled up the hill. Sometimes, a cable lift is used. This brings the train up the hill very fast, as a cable lift is lighter. Skyrush at Hersheypark uses the cable lift method.

The famous “clack clack clack” noise that is emitted as the coaster climbs the hill is caused by something called the anti-rollback system. The coaster cars are equipped with something called anti-rollback dogs. These devices bump against metal teeth that usually flank the chain. This is in case the ride comes to a stop on the lift hill, the train will stay secure and will not roll back.

The anti-roll back device on Steel Curtain at Kennywood (Photo: Ryan D.)

The lift and anti-roll back on Hersheypark’s Skyrush. (Photo: Ryan D.)

Launches

The launch catch car on Kingda Ka (Photo: Ryan D.)

Another way to get a coaster moving is a launch. This can be done by large magnets which attract and repel magnets underneath the coaster train to propel it down the tack, compressed air, or a hydraulic launch.

Coasters like Hersheypark’s Storm Runner and the tallest coaster in the world Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure use hydraulic launch. These launches are equipped with brakes, in case a train is launched too slowly. This way the coaster can rollback on the launch track and slowed down to be reset. Rollbacks can happen on very tall coasters, such as Kingda Ka and are completely safe and are a normal part of a very tall coaster.

Brakes

Now that you know how a coaster gets its speed, how does it stop? Coasters stop by the use of many types of brakes. A traditional method of stopping a coaster train is by fin brakes. Fins are to the undercarriage of the coaster car and slide into a series of clamps attached to the track. When the coaster travels over a sensor near the clamps, the clamps squeeze onto the fin, causing the train to slow.

Fin brakes (foreground) and magnetic brakes on Thunderbird at Holiday World (Photo: Ryan D.)

Another way is by magnetic brakes. These brakes do not contact the train, but rather create a magnetic field to have the train slow to a crawl. These brakes are usually supplemented by fin brakes.

Coaster Safety

The safety system that makes sure trains do not collide with each other on the track is something called a block brake system., These are controlled by sensors around the track, which give the coaster computer, called the programmable logic controller (PLC) information on where the train is around the track at all times.

A coaster’s circuit is broken up into sections called blocks. At the end of each block is a set of brakes that stop the train, in case the block section ahead is occupied. This is how multiple trains can be on the track at the same time. For every train on a coaster, there needs to be one additional block zone. For example, if a coaster has three separate trains, there should be four block zones and one will always be unoccupied.

If the coaster’s PLC notices an error of any kind, the ride will stop all motion. This is what many people call the coaster “breaking down.” this is a myth, because, the coaster is doing what it is supposed to do. When a ride goes down and there are trains completing the circuit, the train will stop in the next available block zone, keeping all riders safe.

If you see a train stuck on a lift hill with people on it, there is no danger to people aboard the train. The train is secure to the lift hill because of the anti-roll-back devices mentioned above. The park maintenance team will come in to see what error code the PLC is showing and do the required work to fix it.

Usually, coasters just need to be reset (kind of like rebooting your home computer if it locks up) and a test cycle needs to be performed. Coaster sensors are extremely sensitive and can throw an error code even when nothing is wrong with the ride.

Once the reset and test cycles are done, the coaster can reopen to guests once again.

To show how safe coasters are, according to data from the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, the chance of suffering a serious injury on a ride in an amusement park in the U.S. is 1 in 15.5 million rides taken.

Maybe knowing how a roller coaster functions will make you want to ride them even more!