STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. – (WETM) County Sheriff Jim Allard reported Wednesday that on August 8, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy A. MacDougal, of Cohocton, in response to a report of an assault in a domestic incident.

It is alleged that MacDougal, 38, choked and injured another person, and is further alleged that the victim was under the age of 17, and that MacDougal acted in a manor to endanger the victim. He was charged with assault in the Third Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

MacDougal was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.