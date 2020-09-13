Colonial Square Senior Village in Painted Post shows patriotic colors for heroes of 9/11

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) -The Colonial Square Senior Village is showing support and honoring those impacted during the September 11th tragedies that shook the nation in 2011.

In remembrance of first responders impacted by the tragedy in New York City, Washington, D.C, and Shanksville, Pa. the senior living community is showing their true colors.

The Colonial Square Senior Village in Painted Post decided to light up the building in patriotic colors of red, white, and blue, illuminating from some resident balconies seen from the parking lot.

Photos Credited to: Kevin Wood community management 

The village will continue to keep the lights shining until September 30th to continue showing support throughout the month.

