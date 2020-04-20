Colonie Rite Aid launches coronavirus tests on Wednesday

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Drugstore chain Rite Aid is opening a new COVID-19 self-swab testing site on Wednesday. Located at 1863 Central Avenue in Colonie, the self-swab nasal tests will take place in the parking lot with oversight from Rite Aid pharmacists.

Testing is offered for free to those who are eligible, based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If eligible, you must register and schedule appointments via Rite Aid’s website before you can be tested. Click on the large red banner on the homepage that says: “COVID-19 testing now available through Rite Aid.”

Those being tested must stay in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they leave. Patients must show government-issued identification and be older than 17.

The Colonie site is one of 11 new sites in Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

In a partnership with the federal Department of Health and Human Services, Rite Aid now has 24 self-swab testing locations across eight states.