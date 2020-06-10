Comedian Jim Gaffigan to hold “Drive-In” live show in Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On July 18th at 8 p.m., comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform to a crowd of cars in the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot as the people inside tune in via FM radio, according to a release sent out Wednesday.

Tickets will be $150 (premium seating closer to the stage will cost $250-$300) and are valid for a single vehicle containing 4 people maximum. A cap of 1,000 vehicles total is in place. The tickets will be available exclusively through Ticketmaster and can only be used with their iOS or Android app.

Patrons will be directed to their spots and according to the press release—spots are final. If you want to “sit” with friends, you’ll have to follow each other in from outside to ensure you’re parked next to one another.

If you’d like to purchase tickets, click here. For the finer details of rules and specifics, click here.