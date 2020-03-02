Wash your hands to stay ahead from infectious diseases

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – How safe is too safe when it comes to spreading bacterial infections. According to the CDC, the Coronavirus is a rapidly evolving disease, and the risk assessments may change daily.

Hygiene is among the top ways to stay prepared against the fighting of the virus.

“Washing your hands is among the easiest way to prevent the spread of any infectious disease.” Andrew Klee an Infection Prevention Associate says,

Some people have their rituals but the formal and proper way is to scrub your hands thoroughly.

Experts give these simple tools of advice to follow for when to wash them:

Scrubbing your hands before during and after preparing your food

Eating your food

Using the bathroom

Touching the garbage

Touching an animal, animal feed, or animal waste

Blowing your nose

Changing diapers or cleaning up after

By following these simple rules you can help yourself and your loved ones stay healthy by washing your hands often, especially during these key times when you are likely to get and spread germs.