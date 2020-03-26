Communicating to pay the rent during the COVID-19 pandemic

Breaking News
Steuben County confirms new COVID-19 cases
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The coronavirus has put a strain in the real estate business, causing a standstill. In new york, Governor Cuomo has set a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants.

But does this mean a free month of rent? Not exactly, it still has to be paid, but there are options out there that can help.

Rick Paul, Broker/ Property Manager for Rep Home Sales & Services says, there needs to be a conversation about the current rent with your landlord.


“At the end of the day, all these bills have got to be paid. It will be a whole lot easier to have discussions, instead of people ignoring what’s going on.”

Rick Paul, Broker/ Property Manager for Rep Home Sales & Services


The best solution to get through this month of not having the rent payments hanging over your head is to speak with your landlord and look at payment options.

