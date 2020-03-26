Communicating to pay the rent during the COVID-19 pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The coronavirus has put a strain in the real estate business, causing a standstill. In new york, Governor Cuomo has set a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants.
But does this mean a free month of rent? Not exactly, it still has to be paid, but there are options out there that can help.
Rick Paul, Broker/ Property Manager for Rep Home Sales & Services says, there needs to be a conversation about the current rent with your landlord.
“At the end of the day, all these bills have got to be paid. It will be a whole lot easier to have discussions, instead of people ignoring what’s going on.”
The best solution to get through this month of not having the rent payments hanging over your head is to speak with your landlord and look at payment options.