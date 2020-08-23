Community Arts of Elmira host Clemens and The Pen

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community Arts of Elmira presented an opportunity for local artists to become inspired.

Clemens and The Pen took place at the historic Quarry Farm in Elmira.

The porch studio session was from 1:00-3:00 pm, and it was a way for artists to participate in a self-directed studio session in their artistic genres, such as —, photography, painting, writing, poetry, fashion, design, and jewelry.

This is the second season for Clemens and The Pen, Quarry Farm Porch Studio Session for Artists, which Community Arts of Elmira Launched in 2019, along with the first exhibition of the participating artists’ work in The Przygoda Gallery at Community Arts of Elmira.