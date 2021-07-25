Community Cat Benefit Brunch in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County S.P.C.A. and local eatery, Barb’s Soups On Cafe partnered together for their first community cat benefit fundraiser. They curated a breakfast-style brunch to garner the support of residents in the Southern Tier.

“It’s incredibly important because, you know, these surgeries are not free, then and we need you to know we need support from the community to help this program,” said Chemung County S.P. C.A. Executive Director Tom Geroy

The more residents get involved, the better. This initiative will require a community effort to assist them with this community cats issue.

“Community cats are a community problem, and that requires a community solution so, this is a partnership between the S.P.C.A. and the community that we serve, and we’re trying to make our community better for everybody, people and pets,” said Geroy

You can support the Chemung County S.P.C.A. community cat program, log on to their website.