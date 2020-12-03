Community gives warmth through ‘Coats for Kids’ campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – ‘Tis the season for community members to give back to families in need this holiday season.

The Elmira Salvation Army Corp. continues its annual “Coats for Kids” drive. Major Norma Newton of the Elmira Salvation Army said they have had an amazing amount of donations so far into the campaign.

We have seen that this community works together and it’s a very giving community. Norma Newton, Major of Elmira Salvation Army

As the colder temperatures quickly approach many less fortunate families will require coats. The campaign is the community way of helping families keep warm during the frigid months, by donating gently used or new winter coats or hosting a drop box at a business during the coats for kids campaign.

The goal is to collect coats not only for children but adults as well, so no one will go without a coat this winter.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has ordered some changes with the drive, Castle Cleaners is helping the salvation army by cleaning and sanitizing donated outerwear before they are handed to families.

Major Newton, told 18 News how thankful she is for Castle Cleaners to lend a hand in helping the community with the campaign.

Pickups for families wanting a coat will go until December 15, 2020, at the Salvation Army Elmira location at 414 Lake Street.

Donations for “Coats for Kids” will go until January 2021.