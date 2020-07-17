Community honors local marine who took his own life

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM)- Fire departments across Steuben County lined the streets to escort the body of Corporal Joseph Paul Calkins to his Addison home. Calkins’s family told our 18 News Team the 20-year-old took his own life.

Corporal Calkins, a graduate of Addison Central High School, passed away on July 7, 2020, while he was on active duty and stationed on Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. His family shared these pictures with us to keep his memory alive.

Calkins’s mother Tina West says in his memory she is not asking for donations, or flowers, but help in paying off Joe’s truck so so she can “drive that truck until the end of time.” To help you can donate to her gofundme.