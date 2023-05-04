BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents filled the Bath Haverling School Auditorium Wednesday night to continue the protest against recent property reassessment.

On Monday, April 10th, more than 100 people came to the Bath Town Meeting to voice their concerns. However, people could not hear what was being discussed in the meeting and were upset that it wasn’t held in a space that could seat that many attendees. The board ended the meeting with scrapping the assessments.

Now the Town of Bath is lawyering up and saying the past decision to scrap them couldn’t be done and the values would stay.

According to Attorneys, David, and Seth Pullen, from the law offices of Richardson, Pullen, and Buck, residents who are not pleased with the property assessment must file form RP-524.

In the meeting, The basis to file a grievance form stated are:

Unequal Assessment

Excessive Assessment

Unlawful Assessment

Misclassification

Residents will have until Tuesday, May 23, to file form RP-524 and meet with the assessor. Other options are an informal hearing with the assessor, a Small Claims Assessment Review (SCAR), or attending a Grievance Day with the Board of Assessment Review (BAR).

The Bath Town Board will be holding its monthly meeting Monday, May 8th at 7:00 p.m. at Haverling School Auditorium.