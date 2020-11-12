Compiled observances of local Veterans Day events

(WETM-TV) – Veterans day originated in 1926 as congress passed a resolution for an annual observance, and November 11, it became a national holiday to give thanks to America’s heroes.

Many around the nation have celebrated in different forms to say thank you to those that have sacrificed their lives to save others.

Veterans day occurring on November eleventh in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day.

President-elect Biden and President Trump both showed their respects this Veterans Day.

President Trump joined a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, while Biden visited a war memorial in Philadelphia.

The military men and women who serve and protect the United States come from all walks of life; they are parents, children, grandparents, friends, neighbors, and coworkers, and are an important part of the community.

In Elmira at Fitzsimmons Cemetary, many braved the rainy weather to honor those that fought for freedom.

Donations from multiple organizations gave care packages, quilts, and other much-needed items to vets at the Economic Opportunity Programs in Elmira and at one point hoisted the American Flag in respect of those heroes.

In Corning, Congressman Tom Reed took the time to honor local heroes at Crystal City VFW in Corning early afternoon. During the event he said, they are honored every day of the week all year long in his office.