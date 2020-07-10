Concerns grow for farmers during drought season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week marks the start of drought season, which isn’t good for farmers and their produce.

According to New York agriculture, there are roughly thirty-three thousand farms in New York State that will be affected by the drought this season.



For the past few days, little to no rain is now affecting the growth of Bradley Farms’ crops, especially Dan Hurley’s Owner of Bradley’s Farm pumpkins.

The day after I seeded all these pumpkin crops, we really haven’t had a bit of rain. There have been a few success of showers around us but nothing of any significance. Dan Hurley, Owner of Bradley Farms

The slow process of growth for the pumpkins now will impact future sales during the Fall and Halloween season.

“We will start to see some of our crops start to slow down and go backward, they are slowing down a little now,” said Hurley.