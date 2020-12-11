Congregation Kol Ami celebrates the beginning of Hanukkah

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The local Jewish community celebrates commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the menorah Thursday.

Congregation Kol Ami in West Elmira held a communal menorah lighting to start the holiday of Hanukkah, also known as the festival of lights.

Observed by those of the Jewish faith, fried foods like potato pancakes and jelly-filled doughnuts are traditionally eaten during the holiday.

Thursday, the lighting of the menorah began at sundown to celebrate freedom from oppression also supporting the freedom of religious expression.

I think that religion and rituals really keep us anchored. Hanukkah is still going to come, holidays are still going to come whatever your religious teachings there going to remain the same people need some anchors in these trying times, people need something to hold on to. Dr. Oren Steinitz, Rabbi of Congregation Kol Ami

This year Hanukkah is from December 10th to December 18th.