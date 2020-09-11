Congressman Fred Keller talks issues facing the agriculture industry

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Congressman Fred Keller met local farmers and producers to talk about concerns with the dairy farming industry.

Agriculture often appears to be one of the most difficult industries, frequently leading to some form of market failure.

In the United States, agriculture is the most heavily subsidized industry, yet despite the cost of the subsidy, it fails to address many issues relating to agriculture. The AG Choice Farm Credit hosted a round table talk at the Troy Sales Barn addressing issues dairy farmers are having.

Local farmers like Commissioner Erick Coolidge said supply and demand for numbers continue to fluctuate, and that’s why the struggle in the industry continues.

Right now, there is a challenge, that price per hundredweight falls below our break-even. In other words, the price that we are receiving does not meet our cash flow. Erick Coolidge, Commissioner/ local farmer

This is the second of the two round table talks in the district, and Congressman Keller said these listening tours are much needed to make sure everyone from local farmers to consumers are heard and cared for.