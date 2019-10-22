Connecticut man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl at Bath VA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (UNITED STATES ATTORNEY’S OFFIC) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Nolan Rogers, 32, of Lisbon, CT, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson to possession of fentanyl. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, and a fine of up to $100,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean C. Eldridge, who is handling the case, stated that the defendant was a resident at the Bath, NY Veterans Affairs Medical Center. On March 3, 2019, Rogers returned to the facility after a trip home to Connecticut, when he encountered a VA Police officer. During a pat-down, 20 small bags were removed by the officer from the defendant’s pocket, and Rogers told the officer that the bags contained fentanyl. Laboratory testing confirmed that the substance was fentanyl.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, Criminal Investigations Division, Northeast Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Sean J. Smith; and the Bath Veterans Affairs Police Department, under the direction of Chief Joseph Day. Assistance was also provided by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff James L. Allard; and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. before Judge Payson.