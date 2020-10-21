Consider your health when deciding to vote in person or by absentee

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Election Day is less than two weeks away and many people who would usually be voting in-person on November 3 are now questioning if they should do so as COVID-19 cases are back on the rise. 

Upstate University Hospital infectious disease expert, Dr. Stephen Thomas, says it all depends on if you are considered high-risk.

“If you’re over 60, 65 years of age, if you have other medical problems, obesity, diabetes, lung or heart disease, I would seriously consider putting in an absentee ballot. If you’re not in that group, and you’re young and healthy, I believe you can vote. I think it’s important that you vote, and you can vote in-person,” Thomas said.

There is less than a week left to apply for an absentee ballot. Dr. Thomas says if you plan on voting in person, wear your mask, social distance, and wash your hands before and after.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now