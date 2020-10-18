Construction continues on Walnut Street Bridge as crews temporarily close sidewalks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In the efforts to better the city, during construction, the Walnut Street Bridge will be closed to pedestrians.

Beginning this Monday, October 19, construction crews will be closing the bridge sidewalks to all pedestrians to complete sidewalk repairs and install the new concrete wearing surface on the bridge deck.

The anticipation of reopening the sidewalks will be by Friday evening, October 23.

The Walnut Street Bridge is set to reopen during mid-November of this year.

According to city officials, the planned work schedule is subject to change based on weather, unexpected bridge conditions, and labor & equipment availability.

Variable Message Signs are in place to alert motorists and pedestrians of the pending pedestrian closure.