Construction set to begin on Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge over Seeley Creek

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- On behalf of the Chemung County Department of Public Works, CME Associates will be performing deck coring and testing services at the CR69 Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge over Seeley Creek in the Town of Southport.

The construction will take place on Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM each day.

This work is to further investigate the current condition of the Seeley Creek structure as we work toward a final rehabilitation plan.

Work zone traffic control crews will be on-site maintaining alternating one-way traffic for the duration of the work.

The public is asked to drive carefully through the work zone, and provide yourself extra time to reach your destination.

If you have any questions, please call the DPW at (607) 739-3896.