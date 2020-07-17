Construction soon to begin for “The West Water Street Improvement Project”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – City officials are working on ways to improve the city of Elmira to make it more enjoyable for residents.

Pretty soon, pavements on West Water Street will be fully reconstructed, to significantly improve service life, ride quality, friction, and cross slope of the roadway.

Construction will soon begin in the coming weeks, and although sidewalks will remain open, “The West Water Street Improvement Project” will turn the Water Street into a one-lane road, and most likely cause traffic and delays.

Andrew Avery, Project Manager for The West Water Street Improvement Project,” said the design team worked hard on planning to make the city life more enjoyable.

“[We] really[are] looking to make it more of a pleasant experience for pedestrians.” Andrew Avery, Project Manager for The West Water Street Improvement Project

According to the cities website, The project will improve pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, the safety of pedestrian, bicycle, and motor vehicle traffic.

Plans are also to update the landscape and aesthetics of the sidewalks to establish community identity.

The new designs will provide a pavement surface that increases the service life and rideability of West Water Street, and enhance the condition of traffic control, including signs and pavement markings.

“I think downtown is really coming a long way in the last couple of years and a lot of projects are coming up there going to make people want to be there we’re trying to make it a much more enjoyable experience,” said Avery.