Cooper Plains woman arrested on narcotic charges

COOPER PLAINS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Village of Bath Police Department reports the arrest of Tina Conklin, 38, of Main St., Coopers Plains, on 2 sealed indictment Superior Court Warrants for her arrest.

The charges were 2 counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, class C felonies, and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, class D
felonies.

It is alleged that in late 2019 Conklin sold suboxone in the Village of Bath.

Conklin was taken to the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court and will be arraigned at a later time.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Bath Police Department, Corning City Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steuben County District Attorney Investigators.

