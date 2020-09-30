Cornell University, Cayuga Health System team up to offer COVID-19 testing for Ithaca City School District

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 testing for students in the Ithaca City School District is underway as the district prepares to reopen its doors next week. In-person instruction begins on October 5.

Cornell University and the Cayuga Health System are teaming up to offer entry testing. They’ve donated $160,000 worth of testing capacity to the district, which is the only one of six public school districts in Tompkins County that hasn’t yet opened its doors to students.

Testing runs through Friday at the Ithaca Mall. There will also be testing on Saturday, but a location has not been set yet. An appointment is required, and you must register through Cayuga Health.