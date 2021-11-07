Cornell University issues evacuation and avoid order for multiple buildings

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell University has issued an alert telling students to evacuate and avoid certain areas of the campus Sunday afternoon.

Cornell University has released a statement via Twitter telling people to evacuate and avoid the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall, and Kennedy Hall. They are asking no one to call Cornell University Police unless they have an emergency.

The initial alert came in around 2:00 p.m. telling people to avoid the areas of the arts quad and Goldwin Smith Hall. They announced that if anyone is in the area of those locations to shelter in place.