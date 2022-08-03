CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Police Department has named Kenzie Spaulding as its new police chief.

She was appointed for the position by the City Council on Monday, August 1, 2022. Spaulding has served with the department since 2000. She has served as a sergeant, lieutenant, and most recently as first lieutenant.

She will be taking over the position from her husband and current Police Chief Jeff Spaulding, who plans to retire in October.

Spaulding will be the first woman to serve as Corning’s police chief. “I embrace the fact that this is a unique thing, but I’ve always been proud of the fact that I just do the job like everyone else.” She continued “I embrace the fact that it’s a milestone and I still just try to do the job the best that I can.”

Spaulding says that after 22 years of service in the department, she hopes to uphold and expand upon programs established during her tenure. “I’ve always been really proud of this department. I grew up here in the city, and have been really happy with the way that this department has been run since I’ve been here.” Spaulding continued. “I am looking to expand upon a lot of the programs that have been implemented by my predecessors and continue to work to keep our community as safe as possible.”