17 Hornell students affected by Sunday evening fire

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Seventeen students ages ranging from Pre-K through 10th Grade were affected by Sunday evening’s devastating fire that destroyed seven homes, according to the Hornell City School District.

The school district says counselors are available for all of their students, and that their needs will be communicated to various agencies assisting.

Multiple fire crews battled the blaze between Preston Ave and Washington Street Sunday evening. The Red Cross reports that 21 people were affected by the fires.

The Campbell Savona Community Support Group will open its doors for those victims on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They are also accepting donations at their Church Street location Savona that will directly benefit those victims.

A GoFundMe has been established to help those affected.