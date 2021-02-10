17 new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,344 confirmed cases, 216 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Howard

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Wayne

· Town of Wheeler

· Village of Avoca

· Village of Bath (3)

· Village of Canisteo

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Three individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Three individuals are associated with the following schools: Avoca High School, Canisteo-Greenwood High School, Hornell Intermediate

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 2/4, 2/5 – Southern Tier Express in Andover

· 2/4, 2/5 – Steuben County Office Building in Bath

· 2/5 – Texas Roadhouse in Horseheads

· 2/5 – VFW in Bath

· 2/5 – Saxon Glass in Alfred

· 2/5 – 2/7 – Stephanie’s Family Restaurant in Bath

· 2/6 – Kozy Korner in Bradford

· 2/6 – 2/9 – Dave’s Colonial Motors in Bath

· 2/7 – American Legion in Bath

· 2/7 – Hope Church in Corning

· 2/7, 2/8 – Core Building Materials

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 3

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 30 – 39 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 3

· 50 – 59 years: 2

· 60 – 69 years: 3

· 70 – 79 years: 1

“For those planning trips for winter break, please remember and adhere to New York State’s travel guidelines,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The significant decrease in COVID spread in Steuben has been welcomed, and we are hopeful to continue seeing this trend beyond winter break. If residents continue to follow all COVID prevention protocols, including the mandatory testing and quarantine requirements following travel, these lower numbers can be sustained.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.