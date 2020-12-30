24 cases of COVID-19 connected to Steuben County Jail

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Twenty-four cases of COVID-19 have been linked to people associated with the Steuben County Jail, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

Eight of the cases were announced by the health department on Monday and 16 additional cases were reported on Tuesday. The health department did not disclose how many cases were among inmates and officers.

The Steuben County jail has a maximum inmate capacity of 262 with seven housing units.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard tells 18 News that all staff and inmates are tested weekly and those inmates who test positive are moved into a single unit. Those who may have been exposed are also moved into separate units and those who have not been exposed are set in three units.

Officers who are assigned to work in the COVID-19 units are also wearing full PPE.

On Tuesday the county reported 601 active cases of the virus, among the most in the region.