$30,000 reward offered for 48 hours only in missing teen, Nieko Lisi, cold case

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Starting Tuesday night at midnight, the family of Nieko Lisi along with the help of an anonymous donor, is offering $30,000 for the next 48 hours for information that leads to Lisi’s whereabouts.

The 18-year-old was last seen on Flintlock Drive, nearly 10 years ago, according to Franklin Police.

Then in 2016, detectives found the truck Lisi was last seen driving burnt, stripped, and locked inside a Nashville garage of a home in Sylvan Park.

Presumed dead, Lisi’s mother Monica Button is pleading with the public to help her family find closure.

“I’m tired. I just want to do what I can to have someone come forward with information. And if that takes money, that’s what I’m going to offer. June 11th was Nieko’s 28th birthday, and I talked with some family members and thought we need to do something different here. I’m not going to let these people in Tennessee forget that Nieko was my child. I’m not going to let them forget that I’m here. I still want answers.”

The reward expires Friday night at 11:59. If you have information, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-find.