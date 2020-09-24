32 new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County, majority at Corning Center

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, 28 of which are either residents or employees at the Corning Center nursing home.

On Wednesday a spokesperson for the Corning Center reported 10 cases, seven of which were residents.

In addition, a student at Campbell-Savona Jr/Sr High School has tested positive, and the school will be closed on Sept. 25 for cleaning. Staff and students who are found to have direct contact with the positive student will be quarantined.

The individuals reported visited the following locations within the investigation timeframe:

· 9/20/20 Morning – Outdoor yoga at Barnstormer Winery in Rock Stream

· 9/20/20 Afternoon – Sam’s Club in Big Flats

· 9/20/20 Afternoon – Tops in Big Flats

· 9/20/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Painted Post

· 9/20/20 – Willow Creek Golf Club in Big Flats

· 9/21/20 Afternoon – Walgreens in Riverside

· 9/22/20 Afternoon – VFW in Bath

· 9/22/20 – Willow Creek Golf Club and pro shop in Big Flats

· 9/23/20 – Village Mini Market in Painted Post

· 9/23/20 – Twin Hickory Golf Club in Hornell

· 9/23/20 Evening – Emmie’s Ice Cream & Grill in Bath

“COVID-19 is spreading very rapidly in this region,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Because of the numerous clusters in the area, free drive through testing is available on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 at the Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Painted Post. I urge anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or in contact with anyone linked with the multiple clusters to take this opportunity to get tested.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.