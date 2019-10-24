36 people arrested in “Operation Fall Clean-Up” in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Thirty-six people have been arrested after a narcotics investigation named “Operation Fall Clean-Up” in Steuben County.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker made the announcement Thursday morning, saying the investigation began in April in Bath.

The investigation, which Baker says was not part of one drug enterprise, stretched across the county and in some cases out of New York State, reaching as far as California.



















































The four-month investigation involved the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Bath Police, Corning Police, New York State Police, and Canisteo Police.

The investigation led to arrests in Wayland, Corning, Avoca, Bath, and Canisteo and 50 indictments related to the possession and sale of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and meth.

The Village of Bath Police Department reported 17 arrests during the investigation:

David C. Conklin, age 41, of Robie St., Bath, was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, both class B felonies and arraigned in County Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. Tami L. Conklin, age 40, of Robie St., Bath, was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, both class B felonies. She was taken directly to the Steuben County Jail as County Court was not in session. Leo J. Lafave, age 22, of Colonial Lawns, Bath, was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, both class B felonies. Mr. Lafave was taken to the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court and arraigned later that date. Nathaniel J. Conrad, age 28, formerly of Gulf View Drive, Bath, and currently of Wayland, NY, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, both class B felonies. Mr. Conrad was arraigned in Steuben County Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail with bail set $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. William S. Landsborough, age 35, of W. Washington St. Ext., in the Village of Bath, was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth degree, a class C felony and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a class D felony. Mr. Landsborough was arraigned in Steuben County Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail with bail set at $2500 cash or $5,000 bond. Mr. Landsborough is also on felony probation. Steven P. Mitchell, age 34, of Geneva St., Bath, NY was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, both class D felonies. Mr. Mitchell was arraigned in Steuben County Court and bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. Matthew L. Weaver, age 41, currently of Almond, NY and formerly of State Route 54, Urbana, was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C felony and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a class D felony. Mr. Weaver was arraigned in Steuben County Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. Carlos J. Gomez, age 43, of 56 Liberty St., Bath, was arrested for 2 counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth degree, all class D felonies. Mr. Gomez was also charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, both class B felonies. Mr. Gomez was arraigned in Steuben County Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail with bail set. Mr. Gomez was currently on parole until May 2021 for narcotics offenses. Matthew R. Houston, age 26, currently an inmate at Willard Correctional Facility and formerly of 56 Liberty St., Bath, was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, both class D felonies. Mr. Houston was on NYS Parole for narcotics charges at the time of his sale charges and was violated for not meeting the terms of his parole and was serving his violation at the time of arrest. Mickey C. Pike, age 30, currently of Prattsburgh, but at the time of the investigation, E. William St., in the Village of Bath, was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, all class B felonies. Mr. Pike was arraigned in Steuben County Court and released. Terralynn Yarrison, age 35, of Buell St., Bath, was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, both class B felonies, and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a class D felony. Ms. Yarrison was arraigned in Steuben County Court and held with bail set at an unknown amount. Tony A. Cole, age 26, of 18 W. Steuben St., in the Village of Bath, was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the Third Degree, all class B felonies. Incident to arrest and search Mr. Cole was found to be in a quantity of cocaine and subsequently charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, another class B felony. Mr. Cole was arraigned in Steuben County Court and remanded to the Jail with bail set at $4,000 cash or $8,000 bond. Annette C. Romance, age 50, of Redding, California, was arrested on a full United States extradition warrant for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd degree, a class A-II felony and Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class B felony. Ms. Romance is awaiting extradition back to New York for arraignment. Clyde L. Dicus, age 46, of Redding, California, was arrested on a full United States extradition warrant for 2 counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree, class A-II felonies, and Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a class B felony. Mr. Dicus is awaiting extradition back to New York for arraignment. Keith C. Graves, age 60, of Buell St., Bath, was arrested for 2 counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, all class D felonies. Mr. Graves was taken to the Steuben County Centralized arraignment court where he was remanded without bail. A further investigation and search led to over 10 grams of crystal meth and several grams of cocaine inside his residence. Mr. Graves was then charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony, with intent to sell. Jennifer M. Schwan, age 35, formerly of Gansevoort St., Bath, was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 5th degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree, all class D felonies. Ms. Schwan was arraigned in Steuben County Court and remanded to the jail with bail set at $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond. Codie I. Mathews, age 26, of Belfast St., Bath, was arrested for Unlawful

Disposition of an Assault Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Weapon the Third Degree, and Criminal Disposal of a Weapon, all class D felonies. Mr. Matthews was arraigned in Bath Village Court and remanded to the SCJ with bail set at $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond. Village of Bath Police

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reported 13 arrests made by his office from Sept. 14 to Oct. 24 as part of the investigation:

1. October 22, 2019: Jamar Wright, age 37, of Lorenzo Avenue, Rochester, New York was taken into custody by Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office and is being held at Monroe County Jail to answer charges there. The warrant was filed as a detainer and he will be charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. 2. October 18, 2019: Tina M. Mackenzie, age 50, of Michigan Street, Wayland, New York, was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Ms. Mackenzie was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $2000 cash bail or $6000 bond. 3. October 17, 2019: Joshua M. Vreeland, age 33, of Bailey Creek Road, Corning, New York, was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Mr. Vreeland was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. 4. October 16, 2019: Robert L. Tyler, age 46, of Morton Road, Almond, New York, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree. Mr. Tyler was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. 5. October 15, 2019: Jeremy J. Johnson, age 40, of North Main Street, Kanona, New York was located in the Yates County Jail. The warrant was filed as a detainer and he will be charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree. 6. October 15, 2019: Eric M. Manners, age 57, of Michigan Street, Wayland, New York, was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Mr. Manners was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. 7. October 8, 2019: Nathan J. Conrad, age 28, of Golf View Drive, Bath, New York was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. 8. October 8, 2019: Steven P. Mitchell, age 34, of Geneva Street, Bath New York was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. 9. October 7, 2019: Graig R. Forsythe, age 39, of County Route 90 Wayland was charged with two counts each of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. 10. October 4, 2019: Matthew L. Weaver, age 41 of State Route 54, Bath, New York, was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and remanded in lieu of $2,500 cash bail. 11. October 2, 2019: David C. Conklin, Jr., age 41, of Spaulding Drive, Bath, New York was charged with two counts each of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 property bond. 12. September 18, 2019: Avirn Parnell, age 32, of Strathmore Circle, Rochester, New York was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond. 13. September 14, 2019: Nishala S. Flowers, age 26 of East Main Street, Rochester, New York was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond and later released. Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

The Steuben Sheriff’s Office says if you have any information you can call anonymously at 844-DrugTip

18 News will have more as information becomes available.