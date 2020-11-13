49 new cases of COVID-19 at Absolut Care in Painted Post; 86 new cases in Steuben County

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 36 residents and 13 staff members at Absolut Care Three Rivers in Painted Post tested positive for COVID-19.

On Nov. 9 Steuben County reported the first known COVID-19 death at Absolut Care Three Rivers.

Absolut Rivers is now one of five nursing homes in Steuben County to report a COVID-19 death, which includes Hornell Gardens, Elderwood at Hornell, Corning Center, and Harriett Taylor.

To date, Steuben County has reported 83 COVID-19 deaths, at least 54 of which were in a nursing home.

The 49 new cases at Absolut Care were included in the county’s 86 new cases reported on Thursday, 11 of which were recorded on Wednesday when the office was closed for Veterans Day.

Steuben County, which was just removed from the yellow microcluster zone on Wednesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo, now has 232 active cases of COVID-19.

The 86 individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

City of Corning (9)

City of Hornell (6)

Town of Avoca (2)

Town of Bath (5)

Town of Bradford

Town of Campbell

Town of Caton

Town of Corning (3)

Town of Dansville (2)

Town of Erwin (38)

Town of Hornby

Town of Howard (2)

Town of Hornellsville

Town of Lindley

Town of Pulteney

Town of Wayne (2)

Town of Woodhull (2)

Village of Addison (3)

Village of Bath

Village of North Hornell (3)

Village of Painted Post

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Six individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

36 individuals are residents of Absolut Care Three Rivers

13 individuals are employees of Absolut Care Three Rivers

Two individuals are employees of Elderwood at Hornell

One individual is an employee of the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville

One individual is an employee of the Bath VA

Seven individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: five at the Diesel Plant, one at the Big Flats Plant, and one at the IDM Plant

One individual is a student at Corning Community College

One individual is a student of the University at Buffalo

One individual is an employee of the Elmira Correctional Facility

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/31, 11/7 – Finger Lakes Bell Company at the Windmill in Penn Yan

11/3 Morning – Hornell Arts Center

11/3 Afternoon – Billy Schu’s Food Bar in Hornell

11/3 Afternoon – Church Street Court Apartments Community Building in Hornell

11/3 Evening – South Dansville Fire Department

11/3 Evening – Union Hall in Corning

11/3 – 11/6 – Chemung County Public Defender’s Office in Elmira

11/4 – Town Hall of North Dansville

11/4 – 11/6 – Corning Credit Union Main Branch

11/5, 11/6 – Williams Honda in Big Flats

11/5, 11/9, 11/11 – Clinical Associates of the Southern Tier in Corning

11/6 – Corning Museum of Glass

11/6 – Corning Moose Lodge

11/6 Afternoon – Jelly Beans Restaurant in Painted Post

11/6, 11/7 – Wegmans in Corning

11/6, 11/7 – The Cutting Edge Salon in Hornell

11/6, 11/8 – Giovanni’s Pizzeria in Hornell

11/6, 11/9 – Finger Lakes DDSO in Newark

11/7 – Lucky Hare Brewing Company in Hector

11/7 – Leidenfrost Winery in Hector

11/7 – J.R. Dill Winery in Burdett

11/7 – Wagner Vineyards Estate Winery in Lodi

11/7 Evening – Grist Iron Brewing Company in Burdett

11/7 Evening – Seneca Cheese Company in Watkins Glen

11/7 Evening – Corning Country Club

11/8 – Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Painted Post

11/9 – Cargill Salt in Watkins Glen

11/9 Morning – Corning YMCA

11/9 Afternoon – Applebee’s in Painted Post

11/10 – Campbell-Savona High School

11/10 Evening – Nails Plus in Bath

11/11 Evening – Moe’s Southwest Grill in Big Flats

11/12 – Chilson-Wilcox in Painted Post

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 1

10 – 19 years: 3

20 – 29 years: 9

30 – 39 years: 12

40 – 49 years: 11

50 – 59 years: 7

60 – 69 years: 4

70 – 79 years: 16

80 – 89 years: 12

90 – 99 years: 10

> 100 years: 1

“We are thankful that we were released from the yellow zone yesterday, but today’s cases are evidence that we are not in the clear yet,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “When cases start showing up in nursing homes it is typically a bigger sign of community spread as employees are active community members. Be mindful of your social interactions and limit risky behaviors during this time of high spread.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.