49 new cases of COVID-19 at Absolut Care in Painted Post; 86 new cases in Steuben County

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 36 residents and 13 staff members at Absolut Care Three Rivers in Painted Post tested positive for COVID-19.
On Nov. 9 Steuben County reported the first known COVID-19 death at Absolut Care Three Rivers.
Absolut Rivers is now one of five nursing homes in Steuben County to report a COVID-19 death, which includes Hornell Gardens, Elderwood at Hornell, Corning Center, and Harriett Taylor.
To date, Steuben County has reported 83 COVID-19 deaths, at least 54 of which were in a nursing home.
The 49 new cases at Absolut Care were included in the county’s 86 new cases reported on Thursday, 11 of which were recorded on Wednesday when the office was closed for Veterans Day.
Steuben County, which was just removed from the yellow microcluster zone on Wednesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo, now has 232 active cases of COVID-19.
The 86 individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:
- City of Corning (9)
- City of Hornell (6)
- Town of Avoca (2)
- Town of Bath (5)
- Town of Bradford
- Town of Campbell
- Town of Caton
- Town of Corning (3)
- Town of Dansville (2)
- Town of Erwin (38)
- Town of Hornby
- Town of Howard (2)
- Town of Hornellsville
- Town of Lindley
- Town of Pulteney
- Town of Wayne (2)
- Town of Woodhull (2)
- Village of Addison (3)
- Village of Bath
- Village of North Hornell (3)
- Village of Painted Post
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- Six individuals are contacts to previously reported positives
- 36 individuals are residents of Absolut Care Three Rivers
- 13 individuals are employees of Absolut Care Three Rivers
- Two individuals are employees of Elderwood at Hornell
- One individual is an employee of the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville
- One individual is an employee of the Bath VA
- Seven individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: five at the Diesel Plant, one at the Big Flats Plant, and one at the IDM Plant
- One individual is a student at Corning Community College
- One individual is a student of the University at Buffalo
- One individual is an employee of the Elmira Correctional Facility
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 10/31, 11/7 – Finger Lakes Bell Company at the Windmill in Penn Yan
- 11/3 Morning – Hornell Arts Center
- 11/3 Afternoon – Billy Schu’s Food Bar in Hornell
- 11/3 Afternoon – Church Street Court Apartments Community Building in Hornell
- 11/3 Evening – South Dansville Fire Department
- 11/3 Evening – Union Hall in Corning
- 11/3 – 11/6 – Chemung County Public Defender’s Office in Elmira
- 11/4 – Town Hall of North Dansville
- 11/4 – 11/6 – Corning Credit Union Main Branch
- 11/5, 11/6 – Williams Honda in Big Flats
- 11/5, 11/9, 11/11 – Clinical Associates of the Southern Tier in Corning
- 11/6 – Corning Museum of Glass
- 11/6 – Corning Moose Lodge
- 11/6 Afternoon – Jelly Beans Restaurant in Painted Post
- 11/6, 11/7 – Wegmans in Corning
- 11/6, 11/7 – The Cutting Edge Salon in Hornell
- 11/6, 11/8 – Giovanni’s Pizzeria in Hornell
- 11/6, 11/9 – Finger Lakes DDSO in Newark
- 11/7 – Lucky Hare Brewing Company in Hector
- 11/7 – Leidenfrost Winery in Hector
- 11/7 – J.R. Dill Winery in Burdett
- 11/7 – Wagner Vineyards Estate Winery in Lodi
- 11/7 Evening – Grist Iron Brewing Company in Burdett
- 11/7 Evening – Seneca Cheese Company in Watkins Glen
- 11/7 Evening – Corning Country Club
- 11/8 – Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Painted Post
- 11/9 – Cargill Salt in Watkins Glen
- 11/9 Morning – Corning YMCA
- 11/9 Afternoon – Applebee’s in Painted Post
- 11/10 – Campbell-Savona High School
- 11/10 Evening – Nails Plus in Bath
- 11/11 Evening – Moe’s Southwest Grill in Big Flats
- 11/12 – Chilson-Wilcox in Painted Post
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 0 – 9 years: 1
- 10 – 19 years: 3
- 20 – 29 years: 9
- 30 – 39 years: 12
- 40 – 49 years: 11
- 50 – 59 years: 7
- 60 – 69 years: 4
- 70 – 79 years: 16
- 80 – 89 years: 12
- 90 – 99 years: 10
- > 100 years: 1
“We are thankful that we were released from the yellow zone yesterday, but today’s cases are evidence that we are not in the clear yet,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “When cases start showing up in nursing homes it is typically a bigger sign of community spread as employees are active community members. Be mindful of your social interactions and limit risky behaviors during this time of high spread.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.