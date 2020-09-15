6-year-old killed in Steuben County DWAI crash, father charged

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A 6-year-old girl has died after a one-vehicle accident on State Route 63 in the Town of Wayland on Monday evening, according to New York State Police.

On September 14, 2020, at approximately 6:25 p.m., the State Police responded to a one vehicle, fatal accident on St-Rt 63 in the town of Wayland, Steuben County.

The driver, Derek Clark, 30, from Wayland was traveling eastbound on ST-Rt-63 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guide rail and a telephone pole causing the vehicle to overturn.

Derek’s 6 year old daughter, Leah Clark was seat belted in a booster seat in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

A memorial has been set up outside the Dinky Doo Petting Zoo in Wayland.

Derek was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd Degree and was committed to the Steuben County Jail on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.