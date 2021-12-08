Addison Holiday Lights Parade this weekend

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Addison Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the community to this weekend’s Holiday Lights Parade.

The Dec. 11 event will begin with a line-up at 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion on Maple Street and the parade will start at 6 p.m.

Participants will be judged with the opportunity to win prizes ranging from $15 to $50.

The parade will end at Tuscarora Elementary School where there will be hot cocoa and cookies to end the night.

Anyone interested in being a vendor to donate the evening’s refreshments is asked to call Lori Fulk at 607-769-2579 or email Lwoodlpn89@gmail.com.