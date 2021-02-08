AIM Independent Living in Corning receives $1 million in state aid

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – AIM Independent Living in Corning has received $1 million in state funding designated for projects that house New Yorkers experiencing or at risk of homelessness and provide supportive services aimed at addressing the root causes of housing instability.

The funding is 1 of 20 projects that received part of the $90.4 million funding.

The Batavia Apartments will include five units of supportive housing in Corning to serve homeless young adults and youth aging out of foster care. The project will rehabilitate a former pediatrician’s office, transforming the first floor into a community room with kitchen, laundry room and two apartments, with the second floor containing the remaining units.

“Homelessness and housing insecurity are not just isolated issues that can be addressed with a one-shot solution – we need a holistic approach which connects vulnerable New Yorkers to housing options, but also to the services which help ensure they can once again be contributing members of their communities, especially in the age of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thanks to these significant investments, we are continuing to grow these types of supportive housing options statewide and we will not rest until every New Yorker has a safe, stable place to call home.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Every New Yorker deserves a roof over their head and the decency of a good home. This project will create over 600 housing units across New York State that will serve veterans, survivors of domestic violence and individuals with mental illness. As we battle this pandemic, New York State remains committed to combating homelessness and providing supportive services to all New Yorkers.”

The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program made available $128 million in capital funding for projects to build supportive housing units or to repair emergency shelters – an amount double the allocation in 2020. An additional $37.6 million remains available for projects through the program, which is administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

The Governor’s 2022 Executive Budget continues funding for HHAP at $128 million, underscoring the state’s commitment to the importance of supportive housing in combating homelessness.