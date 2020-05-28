Acela train built in Alstom’s Hornell plant reaches 165 MPH during testing

PUEBLO, Co. (WETM) – Amtrak’s next-generation Acela train built in Alstom’s Hornell plant has reached speeds up to 165 MPH during testing near Pueblo, Colorado.

These trains being manufactured in Hornell will soon replace the Amtrack Acela trains that have served the northeast corridor for decades.

Amtrak posted a video on Twitter of the train during testing at the Association of American Railroads’ Transportation Technology Center Inc.

The #NewAcela fleet is feeling the need for speed out in Pueblo, CO. Check out the new train, set to enter service on the NEC in 2021, in action as it tests @TTCI_Rail_RandD with speeds up to 165 mph. pic.twitter.com/hvrHsltYCG — Amtrak (@Amtrak) May 22, 2020

The train left Hornell in February and will undergo testing for another six months before returning to Hornell.

Alstom is building 28 of the new Acela trainsets, with the first projected to enter service in 2021.