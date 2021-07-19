Hornell IDA receives $3.4 million grant to expand Alstom’s Hornell facility

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell Industrial Development Agency will receive a $3.4 million federal grant from the Economic Development Administration to help Alstom make improvements to their train car manufacturing facility at Shawmut Industrial Park, according to Senator Charles Schumer.

Schumer said the expansion will create 250 new jobs and support Alstom’s current 800-employee workforce.

Alstom recently secured an up to $1.8 billion contract to make passenger rail cars for the Chicago Metra Commuter Rail System and has already committed to investing $35 million to build a new manufacturing facility in the city. The EDA grant announced today will support this expansion, leading to new private investment and job creation in the Hornell area.

“Now, Hornell can make essential improvements to the Shawmut Industrial Park to put Alstom’s new project building rail cars for the Chicago Metra Commuter Rail System on track to create hundreds of good-paying jobs and inject a massive amount of economic energy for the Southern Tier,” said Senator Schumer. “I am proud to announce this critical federal investment alongside Secretary Raimondo today and help Alstom expand their local investment with a new manufacturing facility. This funding will ensure Hornell grows into one of the nation’s main hubs for train manufacturing and is a true win-win for Upstate New York and the future of rail car manufacturing in the U.S. It’s full steam ahead for the City of Hornell!”

“This is tremendous news for the City of Hornell. Senator Schumer has been an incredible advocate for Hornell and he has delivered once again for the Maple City in a big way,” said John Buckley, Mayor of the City of Hornell. “This project will allow for significant infrastructure improvements to the Shawmut Industrial Park, foster investment in the area, and create hundreds of good paying jobs. Hornell will be one of the only places in the U.S. producing train passenger car shells. Thank you Senator Schumer for helping secure Hornell’s spot on the map as one of the train manufacturing hubs for America!”

“As the project coordinator for the new Alstom Car Shell Manufacturing facility, I can honestly say I have never been more impressed with the efforts of Senator Schumer’s Office and Majority Leader Schumer himself, he has been a stalwart in his efforts to assist this project which will result in the creation of 258 new jobs here in Hornell, New York.,” said Shawn Hogan, Executive Consultant for the Hornell Industrial Development Agency. “This project and the resulting job creation, is tremendous news for the entire region, the State and Nation. This project will result in technology transfer and onshore production of Car Shells that are currently imported. Great work Senator Schumer and his team once again delivering for New York. Many thanks to the professionalism and guidance given and offered by the EDA team, we are forever grateful.”