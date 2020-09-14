Alstom receives funding from Workforce Development Initiative

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Train car manufacturer Alstom SA is among the 66 businesses, schools, and community-based organizations across the state that have been awarded nearly $9 million as part of the State’s historic Workforce Development Initiative, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The grants are federally funded and will support job training opportunities across the State for more than 3,600 New Yorkers adapting to the post-COVID economy.

Businesses and organizations from nine REDC regions receiving Workforce Development awards include:

Capital Region: Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady-Saratoga BOCES, AlbanyCanCode, Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless, New York Alliance for Inclusion and Innovation, Wesley Health Care Center, YMCA of the Capital District

Central New York: Anaren Microwave, D&W Diesel, K&N’s Foods USA, Leonardi Manufacturing Co., WMT Precision

Finger Lakes: Airquip, Canandaigua Driving School, Mary Cariola Children’s Center, Rochester City School District OACES, Phenix Automation, Sweeteners Plus, Turner Underground Installations, United Memorial Medical Center

Long Island: Payless Enterprises Inc. Access Careers, All-Ways Elevator, Cambridge Business Institute, Life’s WORC, Lutech Veterinary Industries, Nicholas Center, Stony Brook University, Topaz Lighting Corp., Town of Hempstead Department of Occupational Resources

Mid-Hudson: Community Based Services, eScholar, Ramapo for Children, Stockade Works, The Arc Mid-Hudson, Westchester Care at Home, Westhab

Mohawk Valley: Mountain Valley Hospice, Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES, Valley Health Services

New York City: Alliance Computing Solutions, Allied Business Solutions, Center for Employment Opportunities, Emma’s Torch, Institute for Career Development, Kingsborough Community College, LaGuardia Community College, Lehman College, Per Scholas, Premiere Services Management, Project Renewal, Queens Community House, Sanctuary for Families, The Alliance for Positive Change, The Door – A Center of Alternatives, Translatinx Network, Wilson Allen Health Careers Institute

Southern Tier: Alstom SA, Broome-Tioga BOCES, Data Bound Solutions, Raymond Hadley Corporation

Western New York: Assembly House 150, Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, Erie 1 BOCES, Mercy Flight, Northland Workforce Training Center, Pfannenberg, St. Bonaventure University

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I thank the essential workers who put themselves in harm’s way to save lives and care for their fellow New Yorkers, and recommit to supporting all workers who are helping in New York’s ongoing recovery,” Governor Cuomo said. “These awards will provide thousands of workers with the training and skills they need to Build Back Better.”

“Our historic Workforce Development Initiative is helping to meet businesses’ short-term needs, improve regional talent pipelines, and address long-term job training needs of growing industries,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Chair of the statewide Regional Economic Development Councils. “This $9 million in awards will provide 66 businesses, colleges and organizations with funding for training for more than 3,600 New Yorkers. Job training is critical now more than ever to help provide thousands of New Yorkers with the skills they need to Build Back Better and seek new jobs and opportunities in the post-pandemic future.”

More information about the Workforce Development Initiative and the awards announced to date can be found at workforcedevelopment.ny.gov.