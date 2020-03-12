Anxiety surrounding new coronavirus

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – All over the country the anxiety of COVID-19 is apparent especially after the new coronavirus was officially declared pandemic.

It has been reported that for some people around the country the fear has increased so drastically that they won’t leave their homes or cover themselves in plastic bags before they leave the to go out in public. I spoke with a local psychiatrist at Arnot medical center in Corning.

“People are worried about the effects of it, um you also see people who are worried about the um, people stocking up on things now that there isn’t anything on the shelves, people kind of in that panic mode about, you know, what happens if we have to quarantine ourselves in the house… so I try to help them just kind of not catastrophize, you know, think realistically,” said Arnot Corning psychiatrist D.O. Hannah Bushnell.

Bushnell also recommends people who are experiencing anxiety to find activities I take your mind off the virus, for example, reading a book.

Bushnell also recomends for people to stay off social media for information surrounding the virus because that is where a lot of fake information gets shared.