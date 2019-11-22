Applications being accepted for Steuben County service awards

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Nominations for awards recognizing individuals serving Steuben County youth will be accepted until Nov. 30 by the county Youth Board.

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

2019 Champion for Youth Award: A “behind the scenes” individual, actively supporting one or more youth programs within the county. An ideal candidate is a community leader, program administrator, public official, key volunteer, committed board member, or any individual active in youth programming.

2019 Youth Service Worker Award: A “line-worker,” who provides direct service to Steuben Youth. The nominated individual must be a current or recent employee serving county youth, such as a career youth service worker, educator, coach and similar occupations.

An individual may be nominated by any person familiar with the individual’s work, but not from family members.

The winners for both awards will be selected by the county Youth Board and announced at the county Youth Bureau’s Annual Dinner meeting, tentatively set for February 2020.

For more information and nomination forms contact the county Youth Bureau as soon as possible at (607) 664-2119 or through email, at billc@co.steuben.ny.us.

Forms are also available on the county website, www.steubencony.org, by clicking on the Youth Bureau under the Departments and Services tab.