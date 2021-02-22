Arbor Housing and Development receives $277K grant

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Arbor Housing and Development has received a $277,500 NeighborWorks America grant to bring local solutions to affordable housing challenges.

The funding is part of nearly $5.4 million worth of grants awarded to 16 community development organizations across New York.

“Especially during a global pandemic that has been compounded by a historically cold winter, access to affordable housing is essential for the health of our families and the economic strength of our communities,” said Senator Charles Schumer. “This funding, from NeighborWorks America, will strengthen neighborhoods, remove blight, and provide safe, quality housing for families across Upstate New York. I will continue to fight for and deliver funds to New York that help provide families and children with safe communities and affordable housing options.”

“In the midst of a harsh winter and global pandemic, access to safe and affordable housing is even more essential to the health of our communities,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “This funding is a long term, community-based investment into local organizations that will address on-the-ground needs to combat housing insecurity and increase access to affordable housing. Programs like NeighborWorks America help ensure every New Yorker has a roof over their head.”

NeighborWorks America was established by Congress in 1978 as the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation and now includes a network of over 250 organizations. NeighborWorks America invests in real estate development of multi-family rentals, single-family rentals, for-sale housing, pre- and post-development activities, and provides lending to support residential mortgages, down-payment assistance, and commercial small business lending. NeighborWorks collaborates with a wide range of community stakeholders and its network to provide the national framework and support for local solutions to community development and affordable housing problems.